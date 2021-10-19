TUI’s (TUI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TUI. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

