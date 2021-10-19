Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Update

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 386,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

TMPM stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

