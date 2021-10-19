Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPB opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

TPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

