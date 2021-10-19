TurtleCoin Trading Down 2.3% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $200,145.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 151.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,292,360,329 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.