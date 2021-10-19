Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Twin Disc stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

