Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Twin Disc stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
