Twitter (TWTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWTR opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

