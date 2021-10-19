Typerium (TYPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $77.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $624,824.81 and $77.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00188671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

