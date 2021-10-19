Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $792,272.41 and $8,026.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

