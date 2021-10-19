U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0004

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $3.97 million and $567,284.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
U Network Coin Trading
