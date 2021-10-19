U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

