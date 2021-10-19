U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.
About U.S. Century Bank
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
