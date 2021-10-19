U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to post sales of $474.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $431.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%.

USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE USX opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $453.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 199,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.