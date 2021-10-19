UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

