UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.65

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJF. Barclays cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.60.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

