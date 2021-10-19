UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of UDR worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

