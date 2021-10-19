UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.