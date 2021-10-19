UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. UDR has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.790-$1.830 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UDR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,088.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

