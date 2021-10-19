UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

