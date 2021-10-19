Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $25.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.13. 45,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

