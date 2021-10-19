Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $77,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $12,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 75,049 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

