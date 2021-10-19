UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.