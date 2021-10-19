Umicore’s (UMICY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Umicore in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UMICY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

