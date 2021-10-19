Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Up 8% This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $109,138.53 and $635.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars.

