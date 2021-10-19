UniCrypt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $367,800.00 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $367,800.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $400.82 or 0.00623472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.15 or 0.00300433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007164 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011251 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,106 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

