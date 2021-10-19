Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $10.84 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.84 or 0.00017128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $51.04 million and $9.94 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00090050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00366573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000494 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

