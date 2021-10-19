Unifty (NIF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $596,678.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Unifty has a total market cap of $24.16 million and $596,678.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.51 or 0.00032033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00064608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,825.80 or 0.99702400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.05986929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

