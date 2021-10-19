UniLend Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $32.31 million and $3.26 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00190493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

