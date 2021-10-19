Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 167.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $150,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,270,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.