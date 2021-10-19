Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Unisys worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after buying an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

