United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

UAL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,559,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,324. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.