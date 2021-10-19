United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $248.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.09. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

