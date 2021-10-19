United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $438.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.