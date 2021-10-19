United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $414.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.18. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.