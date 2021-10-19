United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $755,933,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,125,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 620,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,764,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,993,000 after purchasing an additional 482,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $553.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.