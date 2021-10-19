United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 405 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $541.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.67.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

