United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 40,626 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.41% of OneSpan worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $824.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

