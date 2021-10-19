United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.