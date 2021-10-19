United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

