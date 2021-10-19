United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06.

