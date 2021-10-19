United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

