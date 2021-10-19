United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

