United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

PSX opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

