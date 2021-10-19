United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,892,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

