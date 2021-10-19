United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

