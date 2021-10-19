United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 75,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NYSE D opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

