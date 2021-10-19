United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.10 and a one year high of $251.02.

