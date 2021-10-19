United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 174,497 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,970.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $783,226. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

