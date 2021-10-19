United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

ACWV stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

