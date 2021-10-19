United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MasTec by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.