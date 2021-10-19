United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 18,382 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

