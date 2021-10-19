United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,139,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,427,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.